Ruben Guerreiro given yellow card for sparking Tour of Oman stage 2 crash

Teammate Ivan Roméo also given card at Volta a Valenciana for pushing Gianni Vermeersch off road

A crash during stage 2 of the Tour of Oman led to Movistar's Ruben Guerreiro being given a yellow card

Ruben Guerreiro (Movistar Team) became the 10th person to receive a yellow card from the UCI for safety rule violations. The Portuguese rider was penalised for a "deviation from the chosen line that obstructs or endangers another rider or irregular sprint" during stage 2 of the Tour of Oman on Sunday.

Guerreiro was initially awarded the same time as the chasing group behind stage winner Louis Vervaeke (Soudal-QuickStep) after being involved in the incident along with several other riders but was later given the yellow card under the UCI's new safety measures.

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

