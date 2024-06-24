Route announced for 25th Tour Down Under, new twists for Willunga Hill

By
published

Women's race ascends iconic climb twice, twisty descent to township new addition for men's race which will conclude with a city circuit stage

Willunga Hill on men's stage 5 in 2024, a fan favourite climb where the front runners are battling for GC spots and those at the back evoke roars from the crowd with wheelies
Willunga Hill on men's stage 5 in 2024, a fan favourite climb where the front runners are battling for GC spots and those at the back for wheelie honours (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The Santos Tour Down Under route will feature some old favourites as well as new additions in 2025, as the South Australian race celebrates the 25th running of the event which started in 1999.

The racing will start with the Women's WorldTour opener, which sets off from Brighton and heads toward a likely sprint finish in Aldinga on Friday January 17 and then on Saturday moves into a stage which finishes at the top of Willunga Hill, the iconic climb which crowned the winner in 2024

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.