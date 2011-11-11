Rohregger to RadioShack-Nissan in 2012

Best young rider is now Leopold König of Team NetApp (Image credit: www.derfotograf.at)

Thomas Rohregger will ride for RadioShack-Nissan-Trek for the next two years. The Austrian announced the news this week.

Rohregger, 28, was with Leopard Trek this season. His future was uncertain after the announcement that Leopard Trek and RadioShack would merge for the coming year.

“I'm very happy and proud to be part of the RadioShack-Nissan-Trek Team. What a great team and collection of riders!! Can't wait to get the new season started. Looking forward to battle with you guys on the roads!” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“The team has shown me a lot of trust, it was already clear during the Vuelta that I could stay,” he told the APA news agency.

Rohregger attended the team's first get-together earlier this month,and he knows what he can look forward to in 2012. “The Giro will be my first highlight, this race suits me.” In addition, “I absolutely want to be at the start at the Olympics, that is a difficult course which is often underestimated.”

He rode for the Austrian Elk Haus team from 2005 to 2008, before joining Team Milram for two years. He won the Tour of Austria in 2008, finishing fourth in the race this year.