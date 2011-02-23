Rohregger signs with Leopard Trek

Image 1 of 2 Mountains classification winner Thomas Rohregger (Milram) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 The Leopard Trek team is presented. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Yet another former Milram and Pegasus rider has found a home for the 2011 season, as Leopard Trek announced on Wednesday that it has signed Thomas Rohregger. The Austrian climber is expected to make his season debut at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, which takes place from March 21 to 27.

"I couldn't be happier about having the opportunity to race with such a strong team," said Rohregger, 28. He already knows several of his new teammates from previous teams, and said that he was sure he would "enjoy the atmosphere and camaraderie."

Rohregger will help strengthen the team's climbers in the Grand Tours. "Though the details of my program and role on the team are still under discussion, I'm hoping to ride the Giro again," he said. "There is a lot of climbing, and two of the stages even run through my home region. I have had good days in the Giro, so I hope to build on those experiences."

"Thomas comes to us a little late in the signing process and through the misfortune of another team's license application," General Manger Brian Nygaard noted. . "But we are really glad to have him at any time. I am sure he will add greatly to our team."

Rohregger turned pro in 2005 with Elk Haus-Simplon, and rode for Team Milram from 2009 to 2010. He had signed with the Pegasus Cycling Project, which folded when it failed to get a licence. He won his homeland tour, the Tour of Austria, in 2008, and was King of the Mountains in the 2010 Tour Down Under.