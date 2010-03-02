Rohregger and Roberts lead Milram's Murcia debut

Image 1 of 2 Luke Roberts (right) and Thomas Rohregger are first over Wickhams Hill (Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford) Image 2 of 2 Markus Eichler (Milram) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Milram's Thomas Rohregger has been named as a co-captain of his team's line-up for the Tour of Murcia, which begins in Spain on Wednesday.

Murcia will mark the young Austrian's return to competition after several weeks of recovery from an inner ear infection. He will share leadership duties with Australian Luke Roberts.

"Right after the Mallorca Challenge, I was unfortunately thrown back by an inner ear infection," said Rohregger. "But I've been able to train well and I'm looking forward to this challenge of this race."

It will be the second time Roberts and Rohregger have raced together this year after both commenced their respective seasons at January's Tour Down Under. Roberts finished fifth overall at the ProTour event, while Rohregger sealed the mountains classification.

Milram's Directeur Sportif for the Tour of Murcia, Ralf Grabsch, is hopeful the duo can once again combine to bring home a result as the German team embark on their debut appearance in the five-stage race.

"We don't want to put Thomas under any extra pressure after his illness," he said. "Luke Roberts is an experienced professional, who can take on the responsibilities. With those two as our leaders, we'll be well prepared for the coming work."

The pair will also be joined in Murcia by in-form sprinter Roger Kluge, as well as Dominik Roels, Dominik Nerz, Björn Schröder and Peter Wrolich.

Germans kick-on in Belgium

Milram will also continue their presence in Belgium with Markus Eichler and Wim de Vocht to lead the squad at one-day race, Le Samyn, in the Walloon region of the country on Wednesday.

Eichler, who finished fourth at the 2009 edition of the UCI1.1 event, started in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne last weekend. He was one of just 26 riders to complete the latter event, and the only member of his team to do so.

Eichler and De Vocht will line-up at Le Samyn alongside Robert Förster, Thomas Fothen, Artur Gajek, Matthias Russ, Paul Voss and Wim Stroetinga.