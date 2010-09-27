Austrian Rohregger joins Australian team

Image 1 of 2 Tomas Rohregger (Milram) bridging up to Bastien (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 2 of 2 Thomas Rohregger (Milram) was pleased to have won the KOM jersey. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Thomas Rohregger is the third rider from Team Milram to sign with Pegasus Sports racing team, the Australian team which hopes to hit the ProTour in 2011.

According to Australian newspaper The Age, the Austrian is seen as one who could “finish the major tours highly placed overall,” citing his climbing and time trailing strengths.

The 27-year-old's only win in his two years with Milram is the mountain title in the 2010 Tour Down Under. In 2009 he finished 28th overall in the Giro d'Italia and abandoned the Vuelta a Espana. This year he did not finish the Giro and finished 74th in the Tour de France, never finishing higher than 21st on a stage. He won the Tour of Austria in 2008 for the Professional Contintal team Elk Haus.

He will meet Milram teammates Luke Roberts and Christian Knees as the Australian team.

Also said to have signed with Pegasus are Darryl Impey of RadioShack, Bobbie Traksel of Vacansoleil, and Robbie Hunter of Garmin-Transitions, giving the team a total of 20 riders so far.

