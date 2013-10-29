Rohregger returns to studies and leaves cycling
RadioShack rider announces retirement
Thomas Rohregger has called time on his professional career after confirming that he will return to full time education at university.
The 30-year-old Austrian had spent the last three seasons at the Leopard set up – known as RadioShack Leopard in 2013 – but was not been retained by the Trek team for 2014.
Rohregger posted a message on his personal Facebook page, stating that, “I want to let you know that I will stop at this point my professional cycling career and that I will focus on finishing my university studies and developing myself in 'normal' life. A big thank you to all of you for your great support during the last years. A very nice period of my life ends here and another one just begins. Lots of love and
see you out there, Tommy.”
