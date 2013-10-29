Rohregger returns to studies and leaves cycling

Image 1 of 3 Thomas Rohregger (RadioShack) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Thomas Rohregger (RadioShack - Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan did enough to maintain his 7th-place overall position at Tour of Austria (Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Thomas Rohregger has called time on his professional career after confirming that he will return to full time education at university.

The 30-year-old Austrian had spent the last three seasons at the Leopard set up – known as RadioShack Leopard in 2013 – but was not been retained by the Trek team for 2014.

Rohregger posted a message on his personal Facebook page, stating that, “I want to let you know that I will stop at this point my professional cycling career and that I will focus on finishing my university studies and developing myself in 'normal' life. A big thank you to all of you for your great support during the last years. A very nice period of my life ends here and another one just begins. Lots of love and

