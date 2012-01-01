Rohregger to take his chances at RadioShack-Nissan

Best young rider is now Leopold König of Team NetApp (Image credit: www.derfotograf.at)

Thomas Rohregger doesn't see himself as just a domestique at RadioShack-Nissan, saying instead that he is “part of the whole thing and therefore part of the success.” The Austrian knows that he will serve as a helper for his teammates, but also get his own chances.

“It is a great feeling, to have for example two colleagues in the top ten of the Vuelta, or when Bennati wins sprint stages,” he told the Austrian newspaper Der Standard. “Besides, my roommate Oliver Zaugg showed with his win at the Giro di Lombardia, that something is possible and that encourages me in my ambitions and to keep following my goal.”

The Giro d'Italia will be his first major highlight of the year. “I will be at the start again and presumably our captain will be Jakob Fuglsang, who rode the Vuelta well this year and with whom I get along very well. I will play a supporting role, especially in the mountains. Of course I will also have my own chances, when possible.”

He doesn't expect to be named in the Tour de France squad, “while on one hand, we have a very strong team and on the other hand, the climbers won't be needed so much, as the Tour 2012's profile s not as difficult as the Giro or Vuelta.”

Rohregger does have his eye on the London Olympics, however, as he thinks the course may well be challenging enough for him. “If someone like Gilbert or Cancellara breaks out of the group, then there won't be a mass sprint and nations like Italy or Belgium won't be able to set the race up as they want, and so it could be very exciting.”