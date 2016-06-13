Rohan Dennis re-signs with BMC Racing Team

Image 1 of 5 Rohan Dennis (BMC) riding to his first TT win of the season Image 2 of 5 Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx Quickstep) in-between the BMC duo of Rohan Dennis and Brent Bookwalter (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 BMC's Rohan Dennis with his bounty for winning the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Rohan Dennis (BMC) riding to victory

BMC Racing Team have announced it has extended the contract of Rohan Dennis "beyond the 2016 season". The Australian joined BMC mid-way through 2014 from Garmin-Sharp and has since go on to win the Tour Down Under and USA Pro Challenge overall in 2015, help BMC to the 2014 and 2014 TTT World Championship victories, break the UCI World Hour Record last February and wear the first yellow jersey of the 2015 Tour de France having won stage 1 in Utrecht.

"It's been almost two and a half years with BMC Racing Team and that half year did show that the team had confidence in me," said 26-year-old Dennis who recently finished second overall at the Tour of California off the back of his time trial win in Folsom.

"They gave me the six months initially to find my feet in the team and I really appreciated that, as well as all of the support for the rest of the time. With BMC Racing Team everything I have done, from the Hour Record to my time trial preparation, even through to sickness this year, they've been supportive. It's a great team and a great place for me."

BMC Racing's Jim Ochowicz described his delight with securing the services of Dennis.

"Since Rohan joined us in 2014 he has had some incredible victories, including winning the 2015 Tour de France time trial which saw him wear the Yellow Jersey," Ochowicz said. "It's a natural decision to keep a rider of this calibre in the team, particularly as he has not yet reached his full potential as a rider. I look forward to seeing him do so with BMC Racing Team."

Dennis' 2016 season is structured around winning gold in the Rio Olympic Games time trial in early-August but has seen his early-season racing programme hit by illness. Victory in the Australian national time trial titles and Tour of California race against the clock suggest Dennis will be a contender on the challenging Rio course.

Dennis recently finished the Criterium du Dauphine in 68th place with a second Tour de France appearance likely to be his next race before heading to Brazil.

The re-signing of Dennis follows in the steps of Greg Van Avermaet, Dylan Teuns and Sammy Sanchez who have all recently committed to the team beyond this season. However Philippe Gilbert has announced he will leave BMC at the end of the season after five years with the team.