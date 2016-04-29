Van Avermaet extends contract with BMC Racing

Image 1 of 5 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Greg Van Avermaet post surgery (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 3 of 5 The medics attend to Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) after the crash (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Greg Van Avermaet in a world of pain after crashing out of Flanders (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 5 Greg Van Avermaet scratches his head after finishing second in 2014 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Greg Van Avermaet has extended his contract with BMC Racing. The Belgian rider, who has been with the team since 2011, has become one of their leading Classics riders over the last few seasons and has pledged his future to the team. The squad has not announced the length of the contract extension.

Van Avermaet won Omloop Het Nieuwsblad as well as a stage and the overall in Tirreno-Adriatico earlier this year but crashed out of the Tour of Flanders with a broken collarbone. He has now returned to training as he targets a number of objectives in the second half of the season.

"In my six years with BMC Racing Team I have always been really happy. I have developed a lot in these six years but I still feel that I have something extra in me and that my work is not finished with the team. I still want to win a big Classic with the BMC Racing Team kit on my back and that remains the big goal beyond 2016," Van Avermaet, 30, said in a press release.

"The support has been really incredible from the team since the beginning and it is because of the team, the staff, and the riders, that I have been able to get better every year and get some good results. I have a lot of fun with the people in the team and in the end it is creating a big friendship and family around me. I have built something special and I'm looking forward to continuing with BMC Racing Team."

Jim Ochowicz, who brought Van Avermaet to the team from Omega Pharma Lotto, paid tribute to the role his rider has played.

"Greg is a cornerstone of the BMC Racing Team organization and has been developing as a leader over some time now. The 2016 season has been quite remarkable for Greg and for the team, and so we are really happy that he has extended his relationship with us," Ochowicz said.

"We still have a lot more to do in 2016, but to know that in 2017 we will have our Classics leader still in the team, made up of riders very capable of supporting him, is certainly something we are looking forward to. I think we can accomplish a lot as a team with Greg being part of the BMC Racing Team family."