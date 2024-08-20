Robert Stannard signs with Bahrain Victorious after accepting doping sanction

Australian Robert Stannard, 25, rejoined the WorldTour "with immediate effect" on Tuesday, signing with the Bahrain Victorious squad.

The team announced with the signing that Stannard would make his debut at the upcoming Tour of Britain, September 3-8.

Stannard last competed with Alpecin-Deceuninck (2022-2023), having started his career with Mitchelton-Scott in 2018. He won the Tour de Wallonie in 2022 but his racing career came to a halt in August last year when the UCI provisionally suspended him for "use of prohibited Methods and/or prohibited substances".

The case concluded in June with Stannard accepting a four-year back-dated suspension for "unexplained" abnormal values on his Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) in 2018 and 2019, according to the UCI.

"It's awesome to be able to ride my bike again, to be able to continue my cycling career," Stannard said in the Bahrain Victorious press release.

"I had to make a hard choice: accept the ruling and be able to do the sport I love again, or fight to clear my name. I believe I've made the wisest choice. I hope to be able to do both in the long run, but for now, I am seizing with both hands the opportunity to race again!

"I feel like I've got my life back, in a way. I can't wait to return to racing, and I'm so grateful to have been given this opportunity by Bahrain."

Stannard continues to deny wrongdoing, saying he had never intentionally used prohibited substances.

"Athletes with ABP violations have not returned positive blood or urine tests for anything," Stannard stated in today's press release.

"They alleged that it could only have been caused by 'illegal means', but throughout the entire process, provided no evidence of any wrongdoing. No evidence of doping is collected or required for them to reach this judgment.

"I hope the Tribunal ruling will be published in the future, and then people will be able to read the details and make up their own minds. But it's certainly changed my perspective on things, on cycling, and life as a whole."

Vladimir Miholjevič, Bahrain Victorious' performance manager, believes Stannard can thrive in the team.

"We are happy to have Robert joining us. Robert went through a difficult period, with a lot of confusion, but we support him, and through our medical teams' analysis we could not conclude any wrongdoing," Miholjevič said.

"He has been cleared to race in the professional peloton again, and is a talented rider who we think has great potential."