Robert Stannard signs with Bahrain Victorious after accepting doping sanction

By
published

Australian cleared to race after back-dated ban and ready to compete at Tour of Britain

Robert Stannard
Robert Stannard (Image credit: Getty)

Australian Robert Stannard, 25, rejoined the WorldTour "with immediate effect" on Tuesday, signing with the Bahrain Victorious squad.

The team announced with the signing that Stannard would make his debut at the upcoming Tour of Britain, September 3-8.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.