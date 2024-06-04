Robert Stannard given backdated four-year suspension in 2018 doping case

Australian eligible to compete after biological passport anomaly case decided

Robert Stannard during the 2020 Vuelta a Espana
A doping case involving Australian Robert Stannard that dates back to 2018 has finally been reached a.verdict, with the UCI announcing on Tuesday that the 25-year-old has been given a back-dated four-year suspension.

The UCI Anti-Doping Tribunal set the start date of Stannard's suspension at August 17, 2018, the date of the first abnormality detected in his Athlete Biological Passport (ABP), making the Australian eligible to compete again with immediate effect. He currently does not have a team after his contract with Alpecin-Deceuninck ended in 2023.

