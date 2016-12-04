Road world champ Dideriksen nabs four titles at Danish track nationals

Amalie Dideriksen found herself atop the podium in all four events she started at the Danish track national championships (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)

Amalie Dideriksen, the reigning world champion in the road race, put her talents on display indoors this weekend at the Danish national track cycling championships.

Making the start in the sprint and points races on Saturday and the 3000-meter individual pursuit and scratch race on Sunday, the 20-year-old took home four national titles.

"I always try to do nationals when I'm home in Denmark," Dideriksen said via a Boels-Dolmans press release. "Last year, I was on a training camp and wasn't able to race. I'm happy I could do them this year and then fly to team camp tonight. A national title is always special."

A focus on the Olympics this season had Dideriksen spending plenty of time on the track, with a somewhat reduced commitment to road racing for the first half of the year. Aiming for a full road schedule in 2017, however, she plans to skip the World Cup campaign and the 2017 track World Championships, using her limited track appearances to train for her upcoming season in the rainbow jersey.

"I'm using the track races as training this winter," she said. "I'm not training on the track. I'm only doing races. At this time of the year, it's good intervals. It can be hard to the same kind of efforts on the road in cold weather – and it's good for my head. It motivates me."

Dideriksen is up for Rider of the Year in the Cyclingnews Reader Poll. Don't forget to vote, if you haven't already!