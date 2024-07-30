Rising star Puck Pieterse to make Tour de France Femmes debut after disappointing Olympics

By
published

Lack of experience no deterrent for ultra-versatile rider in 11th elite road race

Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck)
Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Multi-discipline star Puck Pieterse will switch her focus back to the road and make her debut at the upcoming Tour de France Femmes, after a late puncture in the Paris Olympics cross-country mountain bike race took away an all-but-certain silver medal.

The Tour de France Femmes will not only be Pieterse's first Grand Tour, it is also her first stage race at elite level, with her road career to date solely consisting of one-day events. However, she has brought home a string of top results despite her inexperience, including fifth at Strade Bianche last year, sixth at her first Tour of Flanders in April and only one result outside the top 10 in the whole of 2024.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.