Riders signed, UCI paperwork complete and Alex Howes says 'it's going to happen' for Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

'We're gonna be in the states as much as we can' says co-director of US men's team, looking at road and gravel races for 2026

Alex Howes raced 13 years with the Slipstream Sports pro team, EF Education-EasyPost, last on the road in 2022
Alex Howes made the trip to Bentonville, Arkansas for a fourth Big Sugar Classic gravel race but is no longer targeting results or the Life Time Grand Prix series overall. Instead, he has been busy working with a trio of veterans to co-direct a proposed new UCI ProTeam.

Modern Adventure Pro Cycling was confirmed among the teams applying for a ProTeam licence for 2026 on Monday. Howes, WorldTour veteran George Hincapie and his brother Rich Hincapie of Hincapie Sportswear have worked together on the project. A travel company based in Portland, Oregon is the title sponsor.

