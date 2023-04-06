Riders recon 2023 Paris-Roubaix in conditions worse than they'll face - Gallery
A wet and cold day in Northern France did not deter the Classics specialists
The scenes from this year's Paris-Roubaix reconnaissance recalled the horrific conditions riders endured in the October edition of the Spring Classic in 2021: a steady drizzle, wet cobbles, dirty bikes and riders.
There will be a major contrast between the pre-race rides and Saturday's Paris-Roubaix Femmes and Sunday's Paris-Roubaix hommes, as the sun is expected to emerge and dry up the puddles and turn mud to dust, making for a fast course.
Photographers braved the foul conditions to capture favourite Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) previewing the route while wearing his new 'brain' helmet. He was not riding the adjustable tyre pressure KAPS system but confirmed he's going without a granny gear and using SRAM's 1X system already seen on his bike in Milan-San Remo.
The news from the Paris-Roubaix recon was not all good: FDJ-Suez lost Vittoria Guazzini, who crashed heavily during Wednesday's pre-ride and fractured her pelvis.
Such is the danger of wet cobbles. In 2021, Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) crashed four times during the race and suffered for months from lingering concussion symptoms. She fortunately had the off-season to recover since the race was held on October after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ineos Grenadiers' Filippo Ganna described the race accurately, saying it was "like playing Russian roulette".
"You’d have to be a bit crazy to like Roubaix, it's so painful, so hard on your body," he added.
That didn't stop riders from giving their equipment and bodies one last test before the weekend's Hell of the North.
Enjoy the recon gallery by clicking or swiping through the gallery above.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.