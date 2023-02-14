'Ride for Mo' invites cycling community to honour Moriah Wilson

One year following the tragic death of Moriah Wilson, the cycling community is invited to honour her legacy and spirit at the Ride for Mo (opens in new tab) on May 13 in Vermont.

"This is not a race but a day to join Moriah's spirit on the roads and trails she grew up on and loved," a statement read on the Moriah Wilson Foundation website. "This event is about bringing the community together with gratitude for life and inspiring each other to face the hard climbs together."

In addition to the commemoration ride, the Moriah Wilson Foundation has partnered with Kingdom Kids, a local nonprofit community programme dedicated to the betterment of the children of the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont.

All proceeds from registration fees will benefit Kingdom Kids, which seeks to establish an avenue for personal discovery, a chance to enhance self-esteem, promote a healthy lifestyle, and provide new opportunities through participation in non-motorized outdoor recreational activities.

These activities include, but are not limited to, downhill and cross-country skiing, snowboarding, and downhill and cross-country mountain biking.

Wilson, who was killed in a shooting in Austin, Texas, on May 11, 2022, was the fastest-rising star in gravel racing. She made a lasting impact on the cycling world not only for her mountain biking and gravel racing strengths but for her friendly and approachable personality.

The Ride for Mo, organised by Wilson's parents and brother Matt Wilson, invites gravel cyclists and mountain bikers to unite in Lyndon, Vermont, to ride the local roads and trails in the area where she grew up. The event is also offering a virtual ride on the Wahoo RGT platform.

“We want to allow our local community and the greater cycling community that’s felt the impact of this tragedy to have a day, an event, and a time to come together and support each other. To remember and honor Moriah and what she meant to each one of us," Matt Wilson told Velonews (opens in new tab).

'Ride for Mo' invites cycling community to honour Moriah Wilson (Image credit: Moriah WIlson)

Registration for the Ride for Mo will open at 10:00 a.m. EST on February 24 (opens in new tab). All registrations include a meal and beverage ticket, live music, swag from The Feed and Ridge Supply, and a well-marked gravel course with aid stations or a day pass on Kingdom Trails with an optional guide, thanks to Kingdom Cycling & Experiences.

Supporters of the Ride for Mo include The Wildflower Inn, Wahoo Fitness, Specialized, The Feed, Lawson's Finest Liquids, Skratch Labs, Kingdom Trails, Colavita Cares, Kingdom Kreperie, Smokin' Something BBQ, Scenic Tents, Burke Mountain Academy, and the greater local community.