Family launch Moriah Wilson Fund to honour her memory

The family of Moriah 'Mo' Wilson have organised a GoFundMe to raise funds in honour of her memory.

The funds raised will go toward a community youth organisation centred on finding self-confidence, strength, and joy through the activities that Wilson was passionate about including cycling and skiing.

Wilson was killed in a shooting in Austin, Texas, on May 11, 2022, currently under investigation by Austin Police. She was 25 years old.

In a statement on the GoFundMe page, her family wrote in a message, explaining that the organisation intends to help youth pursue their dreams.

The page was opened on May 19 and has raised nearly $50,000 as of Sunday, May 22. The goal is $100,000.

On May 11th, 2022, Moriah "Mo" Wilson passed away in Austin, Texas, where she was preparing to compete in the Gravel Locos bike race. In her short time here, Moriah inspired many, lived fully, and loved fiercely.

In her memory, we are raising money to help fund community organizations that help youth find self-confidence, strength, and joy through biking, skiing, and other activities that Moriah was passionate about.

With your generosity, and Mo's loving spirit, let's help as many youth as possible pursue their dreams.

Thank you for your support,

Eric, Karen, and Matt

Wilson made a lasting impact on the cycling world as the fastest-rising star in gravel racing, not only for her mountain biking and gravel racing strengths but for her friendly and approachable personality.

Upon the tragic news of her death, the cycling community paid tribute to Wilson's life and expressed their condolences to her family, friends and loved ones.