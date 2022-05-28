Austin cycling community to hold memorial ride in Moriah Wilson's honour

The Austin cycling community will hold a memorial event in Moriah Wilson’s honour on May 29, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. local time. The group ride will start from Republic Square to Deep Eddy Municipal Pool to “acknowledge the tragedy of the loss and condemn the violence that led to this loss”.

Wilson was killed in a shooting in Austin, Texas, on May 11, currently under investigation by Austin Police. She was 25 years old.

According to Austin's ABC-affiliate KUVE, investigative reporter Tony Plohetski, the cycling community will hold a memorial from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday, followed by a memorial ride that will visit the Deep Eddy Municipal Pool where Wilson swam on the night of her death.

"The Austin cycling community has organized a memorial ride for Moriah Wilson, a cyclist murdered while visiting last week. It will be Sunday at 5:30 at Republic Square to Deep Eddy Pool, the last place she visited before she was killed," Plohetski posted on Twitter on Monday.

Organizers of the memorial ride are asking the cycling community to join the event to honour Wilson's life.

"Please join the Austin Cycling community for a memorial to honour the life of Moriah Wilson. This will be a gathering to acknowledge the tragedy of the loss and condemn the violence that led to this loss. Meet at Republic Square for a memorial followed by a short ride to the last place Moriah visited, Deep Eddy."

The family of Wilson have also organised a GoFundMe to raise funds in honour of her memory. The funds raised will go toward a community youth organisation centred on finding self-confidence, strength, and joy through the activities that Wilson was passionate about including cycling and skiing.

In a statement on the GoFundMe (opens in new tab) page, her family wrote in a message, explaining that the organisation intends to help youth pursue their dreams.

The page was opened on May 19 and has raised more than $104,000 as of May 28. The goal has been raised to $250,000.

Wilson made a lasting impact on the cycling world as the fastest-rising star in gravel racing and for her kind and approachable personality. Upon the tragic news of her death, the cycling community paid tribute to Wilson's life and expressed their condolences to her family, friends and loved ones.