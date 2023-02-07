RGT gets steering as Wahoo launches latest accessory

In a bid to continue building realism into indoor cycling, Wahoo has today announced that steering is coming to one of its indoor cycling apps, Wahoo RGT.

It won't provide Grand Theft Auto-style free roam of the maps, rather it will allow riders to move left and right to choose their position on the road. Wahoo says this means riders will be able to move into the middle of a large group to benefit from the draft, manoeuvre around fellow riders, and even choose the best line through corners.

The software can be controlled in multiple ways. Firstly, those who own the Kickr Bike will be able to use the thumb buttons already integrated into the smart bike's hoods. Secondly, the mobile RGT Remote app will allow riders to press on-screen buttons to move left and right. Thirdly, the desktop RGT Game app will offer similar functionality with keyboard button presses. And finally, Wahoo has also launched an accessory that will allow riders to take advantage of a mobile phone's accelerometers.

The accessory is called the Kickr Steer and is a simple handlebar-mounted tray into which you place a smartphone. The tray can then be tilted with the push of paddles that protrude from either side.

The Kickr Steer itself features no electronics - the phone and its accelerometers provide the technology - however, a considered design includes two paddles per side which make it possible to reach from both the hoods and the drops, and their position can be adjusted. What's more, the tray mounts onto an out-front mount that also doubles up as a mount for the Wahoo Elemnt Bolt and Elemnt Roam bike computers.

Wahoo X, the subscription that provides access to both of Wahoo's indoor cycling apps, Systm and RGT, sees no price change despite the increased functionality. It is priced at $14.99 (no UK price given) per month or an annual membership can be bought at £135 / $149.

The Kickr Steer is priced at £89.99 / $99.99. However, prior to launch it was made available to Wahoo X subscribers at half price, and will continue to be sold as part of a bundle with an annual membership to Wahoo X for £179.99 / $199.99.