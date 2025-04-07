Popular smart bike gets a new look and new tech for 2025

Almost five years after the launch of the Atom 'Next Generation,' Wattbike has today unveiled the next 'next generation' of its popular smart bike platform.

Called the Wattbike Atom Uplift, this latest iteration has a definite sense of my favourite phrase – evolution, not revolution – about it, and with five years having passed since the previous Wattbike Atom crossed the Cyclingnews reviews desk, it's a real test of one's memory to notice the differences.

They include a different saddle, a switch from silver legs to black, the addition of quick-release – and thus tool-free – adjustments, and according to the British brand, a host of internal erg-mode updates.

The brand says the updates were formed on the back of feedback from over 2000 existing Atom owners.

Black legs aside, the new Atom is hard to tell apart from its predecessor (Image credit: Wattbike)

On the erg mode adjustments, the brand says the latest Atom Uplift now delivers smoother, more stable resistance adjustments, though it's not said exactly what internal changes were made to achieve this.

One of the more visible changes, the quick-release adjustability, comes at the handlebar, and at the saddle. The previous iterations used allen key adjustment for the saddle fore/aft and the handlebar reach, utilising quick release only for the saddle height and handlebar height adjustments.

The Uplift prioritises quick adjustment throughout, with a shift to quick-release levers at all four points, allowing users to adjust their position without tools.

This is more in line with competitor smart bikes such as the Wahoo Kickr Bike Shift , and the Zwift Ride , although the latter adopts a unique approach of offering hex key adjustment with a magnet-mounted tool built into the bike's frame.

One missing adjustment, however, which was released as an optional extra for the Zwift Ride as part of Zwift's announcements just last week, is crank length adjustment. The Atom Uplift has stuck with a fixed crank length of 170mm and comes fitted with a dual-sided pedal.

The other functional hardware change comes at the saddle, in the form of a switch to a model that the brand describes as 'more ergonomic option for both male and female riders.' This is still a Wattbike-branded saddle, but by comparison to the outgoing model, it is wider and more padded. The brand says it has been 'designed for maximum comfort during long rides.'

The other area to see a change is the Wattbike Hub app, which gets the addition of simplified navigation and access to replicas of real-world climbs. The brand says the new erg mode improvements also mean improved analysis within the app, too.

Finally, the app has been given an expanded 'Get fit in 2025' training series, which serves as a training plan for time-crunched athletes to follow.

The new model will be priced at £2,495 and begin shipping immediately. International shipping, and indeed pricing, will be confirmed later in 2025.

Cyclingnews has the latest model in for test, and will be putting it through its paces for a full review in due course to see how it compares to the best exercise bikes and smart bikes on the market.