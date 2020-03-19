RGT Cycling indoor training app is now free in response to coronavirus pandemic

RGT Cycling, or Road Grand Tours, has responded to the growing isolation that coronavirus is visiting upon riders.

With the global health crisis already having decimated the European race season and now threatening recreational outdoor training, RGT has taken a bold step by releasing all the features of its virtual riding realm – for free.

Alex Serban, the founder and CEO of RGT, felt this unusual step was inarguably warranted by the unprecedented current world health crisis. “As the impact of COVID-19 is felt around the world, this mission has become more important than ever and after watching inspiring communities come together to support each other, our need to do everything we can to help became obvious.”

The RGT premium package would ordinarily cost £12.99 per month, but Serban is now offering it for free, hoping to alleviate the anxiety for a cycling audience in flux. “At a time when focusing on profit would be easy, this removal of restrictions will provide free access for all and, we hope, offer some support to the cycling community.”

With Italian and Spanish authorities having banned recreational riding and outdoor training, the pressures of indoor isolation are very real for many cyclists, both amateur and professional. RGT’s strongest feature, since its product launch in late 2019, is the Magic Roads software coding. It allows riders to upload GPX files, which are then interpreted by RGT’s custom software, to create a virtual road which has all the appropriate changes of direction and rises in topography.

In this moment of crisis for the outdoor cycling community, Serban is hopeful of greater industry cooperation. “I really hope that this initiative sets a precedent for others to join our #rideitout movement. We are already in discussions with many of our friends and partners in the cycling industry to encourage and enable them to do more to help the global cycling community at this time.”

With uncertainty growing about the return of normal outdoor riding in the immediate future, RGT now offers riders the option of recreating some of their mindful cycling freedom, virtually.

