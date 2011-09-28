Confirmed: Nygaard returns to media role at GreenEdge

Team manager Brian Nygaard during the presentation (Image credit: AFP)

Having earlier denied any contact with Brian Nygaard, GreenEdge has announced that the former Leopard Trek team manager will be joining the Australian-based outfit as the team's Communications Director.

Nygaard spent eight years as press officer for Bjarne Riis at CSC - Saxo Bank before moving to a similar role at Team Sky. Nygaard and another Saxo Bank employee, Kim Andersen, then set up Leopard Trek in 2010.

As speculation first came to light over the Leopard Trek – RadioShack merger in late August, Gazzetta dello Sport suggested that Nygaard would be one of the casualties and would return to a media role with GreenEdge. However, GreenEdge General Manager Shayne Bannan told Cyclingnews: "I've been reading the rumours about RadioShack and Leopard but I've had no contact with Brian [Nygaard]."

With today's announcement, Bannan said that the Dane's experience with the very top of the cycling tree made him a very important management acquisition to the fledgling team.

"We're delighted to have someone with Brian's experience on the team," Bannan said.

"Although we're a predominately Australian team, we're an international team both on and off the road. Beyond the technical elements of the job, Brian knows cycling and speaks a number of languages which will help us tell our story around the globe."

It is not clear when discussions between GreenEdge and Nygaard first took place.

"I've worked with a number of Australians in previous roles and have always admired their approach to the sport, and life in general, so I'm thrilled to be part of the GreenEdge team," Nygaard explained in a press release. "After having met Shayne and seeing the scope of this project, I feel proud to be asked to be part of this new challenge."