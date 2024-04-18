Remco Evenepoel ‘progressing well’ after Basque Country fractures with Tour de France still the goal

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Double Liège-Bastogne-Liège winner uses time out with fractures for NGO ambassadorship work

Remco Evenepoel
Remco Evenepoel (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two weeks after a high-speed crash in the Basque Country that left Remco Evenepoel with a fractured broken collarbone and shoulder blade, the Belgian rider is reportedly recovering well and will apparently head to an altitude training camp in May, with the Tour de France still a major goal for the summer.

Evenepoel won Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2022 and 2023 but has been unable to ride any of the Ardennes Classics this week and so will not clash with Tadej Pogačar, Mathieu van der Poel and Tom Pidcock on Sunday. 

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.