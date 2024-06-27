Remco Evenepoel masks up but stays ambitious for Tour de France debut

'I don't want to scare people that I'm sick, I'm fine, but I'm cautious' says Belgian GC contender

Remco Evenepoel ahead of the 2024 Tour de France
Remco Evenepoel ahead of the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel wore a COVID-19 face mask as he spoke to the Tour de France media in the Palazzo Vecchio in the Renaissance heart of Florence, keen to avoid catching a virus so close to the start of his first Tour de France.  

Lidl-Trek lost Tao Geoghegan Hart to COVID-19 after the Critérium du Dauphiné and his teammates Mads Pedersen and Giulio Ciccone also caught the virus but are riding the Tour. Visma-Lease a Bike have returned to wearing masks after Sepp Kuss was forced to miss the Tour due to suffering with COVID-19.

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.