Tao Geoghegan Hart to miss Tour de France due to fractured rib and COVID-19
Lidl-Trek yet to announce Tour team but planned GC leader won't be there
Tao Geoghegan Hart (Lidl-Trek) will miss the 2024 Tour de France in what was due to be his first appearance with Lidl-Trek in a leadership role.
The American squad announced the news on Friday morning, days after Geoghegan Hart revealed he had been suffering from COVID-19 after returning home to Andorra from the Critérium du Dauphiné.
Lidl-Trek also confirmed that the former Giro d’Italia winner had suffered a fractured rib at the Dauphiné after being hit from behind in the mass stage 5 crash.
“News we wish we didn't have to share. Unfortunately, Tao Geoghegan Hart will miss this year’s Tour de France,” read a statement from Lidl-Trek.
“The Brit has been sidelined for longer than initially expected after the Critérium du Dauphiné due to illness and injuries sustained, including a fractured rib, in the crash on Stage 5.
"Wishing Tao all the best for a good recovery. The Team can’t wait to see him back racing at 100 per cent as soon as he is ready.”
Geoghegan Hart joined Lidl-Trek from Ineos Grenadiers at the end of last season and was brought on to spearhead their stage race hopes as they tried to become one of cycling’s super teams.
It had been a season of building back up to form as he recovered from a complex fractured femur, suffered at last year’s Giro d’Italia when he looked to be at career-best form.
His form had showed signs of improvement in 2024, with ninth at April’s Tour de Romandie a high point. But the Dauphiné crash and illness have derailed any chance of a second appearance at the Tour.
Geoghegan Hart was announced at the end of 2023 as one of their leaders alongside versatile sprinter and Classics star Mads Pedersen.
The Danish sprinter will now become the team’s key focus alongside Giulio Ciccone if the Italian can return to full fitness after also suffering with flu last week.
Lidl-Trek are yet to announce their full team for the 2024 Tour de France.
James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.