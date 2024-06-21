Tao Geoghegan Hart to miss Tour de France due to fractured rib and COVID-19

Lidl-Trek yet to announce Tour team but planned GC leader won't be there

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Lidl-Trek) will miss the 2024 Tour de France in what was due to be his first appearance with Lidl-Trek in a leadership role.

The American squad announced the news on Friday morning, days after Geoghegan Hart revealed he had been suffering from COVID-19 after returning home to Andorra from the Critérium du Dauphiné.

