Reda returns positive test for EPO

Francesco Reda, who rides with Team IDEA 2010 ASD, has tested positive for EPO in an anti-doping control that was taken at the June 27 Italian Road Championships, where he placed second to Astana’s Vincenzo Nibali.

Reda risks a lifetime ban from the sport, as he has already served a two-year suspension for evading a doping test during the 2013 season while racing for the Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela team. His ban was later reduced to 14 months because he cooperated with the Cycling Independent Reform Commission (CIRC).

He returned to racing this year with Team IDEA 2010 ASD and won the Trofeo Edil C. He also won stage 1 at the An Post Rás in May, but he was disqualified for holding onto a vehicle the following day while in the race lead.

According to a report from the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI), Reda's first sample was tested in a laboratory in Rome and the analysis revealed the presence of NESP (Darbepoetina alfa), a form of EPO. Reda holds a racing licence with the Italian Federation.

