News Shorts: Pozzovivo planning return, Reda booted from An Post Rás

Image 1 of 3 Domenico Pozzovivo made a visiit to the race today sporting bandages on his head from his crash a few days earlier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Sébastien Reichenbach (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Francesco Reda (Team Idea 2010 ASD) celebrates victory (Image credit: Sportsfile )

Pozzovivo to start training again soon

Domenico Pozzovivo has returned to the Giro d’Italia, but as a spectator this time, sporting a series of bandages around his right eye. The AG2R-La Mondiale rider left the Giro after dramatically crashing out of stage 3 last week, but says “Since yesterday I feel better.”

He has already been on his trainer, he said. “Early next week I will sit on the bike again," he told Sporza.be. “I was dizzy the last few days, but since yesterday I feel better. The 25 stitches above my eye will be removed soon.”

"When I will race again, I do not know. Under normal circumstances, I would be riding the Tour de Suisse, but that would be rather tight.” The Swiss race is held from June 13 – 21.

Reichenbach not happy with Intxausti

Sebastien Reichenbach (IAM Cycling) was not happy with his third place finish in Saturday’s stage 8 of the Giro d’Italia, feeling he was not treated fairly by stage winner Beñat Intxausti (Movistar). The Swiss climber said he led the way up the final climb, with the Spaniard not sharing the work.

The two riders had been in break groups all day, and in the finale, formed a lead duo. Only one km later, the Spaniard attacked and went on to take the win. Reichenbach was ultimately passed by Astana’s Mikel Landa, who finished second.

“The Spaniard didn’t co-operate and I had to make tempo in the wind for four kilometers. But I had no choice, the field with the favourites was underway quickly behind us. When he took off, I no longer had the power to go with him, nor when Landa caught me,” he told Radsport-news.com.

The 25-year-old has learned from the experience, though. “This will serve as a lesson to me. I have learned a lot today and this will help me in the future.”

Reda kicked out of An Post Rás

Italian Francesco Reda (Team Idea 2010 ASD) has been disqualified from the An Pos Rás while leading the race, for reportedly holding onto the team car while trying to return to the race following a flat tire.

Reda, who last raced with Androni Giocattoli, is just making his return from an anti-doping violation - he was banned in 2013 for two years for a missed doping control - and won the opening stage from a two-man breakaway with Lukas Pöstlberger (Tirol).

Pöstlberger inherited the race lead.

Giro d'Italia on-board video highlights from Velon

A number of teams have been carrying on-board cameras on their bikes throughout the first week of the Giro d'Italia. The Velon organisation released this highlights video, bringing together some of the best footage from the opening week.

