Red is the 'in' colour for 2019 pro teams

AG2R La Mondiale, the steady, unchanging force in cycling kits

Team Sky went for a dark blue and black

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Sunweb traded white for red for 2019

Quick-Step kept the same look for new title sponsor Deceuninck

(Image credit: Quick Step Cycling Team)
Lotto Soudal has spots

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lotto Soudal took some red away from their jerseys

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Katusha-Alpecin expanded the amount of blue with their red kit

Cofidis reduced the red for 2019

CCC's orange is more subdued for 2019

CCC's orange is more subdued for 2019

Bahrain Merida added a vertical stripe of blue to their red kit

Roompot's orange is lighter

Trek-Segafredo with blocks of red, white and black

(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)

As the teams begin to gather with their 2019 rosters for training camps, press conferences and official presentations, the 2019 kits are also among the unveilings this week in the pro cycling world.

Team Sky, AG2R la Mondiale, Lotto Soudal, Deceuninck-QuickStep, Team Sunweb, Katusha-Alpecin, Cofidis, CCC Team, Bahrain-Merida, Roompot and Trek-Segafredo have all shown off their new colours for 2019, with Sunweb's switch from black and blue to red; Cofidis' move from red to white; and Team Sky's switch from white to black marking the biggest changes.

The new Jim Ochowicz formulation at CCC Team retains the orange from the previous Pro Continental team, and most of the other new revelations look similar to 2018. 

Click or swipe trough the gallery above to get a look at the teams' new looks, and check back later for more updates.

 