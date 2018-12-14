Red is the 'in' colour for 2019 pro teams
Cofidis, Lotto Soudal go for more white
As the teams begin to gather with their 2019 rosters for training camps, press conferences and official presentations, the 2019 kits are also among the unveilings this week in the pro cycling world.
Team Sky, AG2R la Mondiale, Lotto Soudal, Deceuninck-QuickStep, Team Sunweb, Katusha-Alpecin, Cofidis, CCC Team, Bahrain-Merida, Roompot and Trek-Segafredo have all shown off their new colours for 2019, with Sunweb's switch from black and blue to red; Cofidis' move from red to white; and Team Sky's switch from white to black marking the biggest changes.
The new Jim Ochowicz formulation at CCC Team retains the orange from the previous Pro Continental team, and most of the other new revelations look similar to 2018.
Click or swipe trough the gallery above to get a look at the teams' new looks, and check back later for more updates.
