Peter Sagan and Bora-Hansgrohe train in Spain - Gallery
The three-time world champion joins the rest of the 2019 roster for a meet-up in Mallorca
Bora-Hansgrohe are back in Mallorca for their training camp, spinning around the Spanish island with three-time world champion Peter Sagan back in the Slovakian champion's jersey that brother Juraj had kept warm for him over the past two years.
The German-registered team, which collected 33 victories in 2018, including Peter Sagan's Classics wins at Gent-Wevelgem and Paris-Roubaix, will look very similar in 2019, adding just three new riders – Jempy Drucker from BMC, Oscar Gatto from Astana and Maximillian Schachmann from Quick-Step Floors – to replace the exiting Aleksejs Saramotins, Matteo Pelucchi and Michael Kolář, with the latter retiring in June after finishing third to the Sagan brothers at the Slovakian championships.
Click or swipe through the gallery above to see the riders in Mallorca.
