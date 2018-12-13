Peter Sagan and Bora-Hansgrohe train in Spain - Gallery

Image 1 of 10 Peter Sagan is back in the Slovakian champion's jersey, but rainbow stripes are ever-present. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 2 of 10 Bora-Hansgrohe riders gather near the team bus before the start of a ride (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 3 of 10 Austrian road champion Lukas Pöstlberger (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 4 of 10 Mallorca provides the Bora-Hansgrohe riders with perfect roads for training (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 5 of 10 Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe) takes in the sun in Mallorca (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 6 of 10 Peter Sagan puts in some kilometres next to the team car (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 7 of 10 Peter Sagan chats at the team car during Bora-Hansgrohe camp (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 8 of 10 Sam Bennett puts in a dig at team camp (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 9 of 10 Pascal Ackermann is back in his German champion's jersey (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 10 of 10 Marcus Burghardt digs into a corner (Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)

Bora-Hansgrohe are back in Mallorca for their training camp, spinning around the Spanish island with three-time world champion Peter Sagan back in the Slovakian champion's jersey that brother Juraj had kept warm for him over the past two years.

The German-registered team, which collected 33 victories in 2018, including Peter Sagan's Classics wins at Gent-Wevelgem and Paris-Roubaix, will look very similar in 2019, adding just three new riders – Jempy Drucker from BMC, Oscar Gatto from Astana and Maximillian Schachmann from Quick-Step Floors – to replace the exiting Aleksejs Saramotins, Matteo Pelucchi and Michael Kolář, with the latter retiring in June after finishing third to the Sagan brothers at the Slovakian championships.

Click or swipe through the gallery above to see the riders in Mallorca.