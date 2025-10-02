'Ready to fight' – How nine intermediate sprints could decide an unusually close Tour de Langkawi

Ten seconds separate the top four behind leader Joris Delbove after queen stage

Stage 5 podium of Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi, with Joris Delbove (Total Energies) on the top spot but the riders either side, Anders Halland Johannessen (UNO-X Mobility) and Yannis Voisard (Tudor Pro Cycling) are not prepared to surrender the GC fight
Stage 5 podium of Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi, with Joris Delbove (Total Energies) on the top spot but the riders either side, Anders Halland Johannessen (UNO-X Mobility) and Yannis Voisard (Tudor Pro Cycling) are not prepared to surrender the GC fight (Image credit: Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi)

The pattern at Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi in recent years has been clear: the rider who wins the queen stage wins the race, but after Thursday's race to the top of Fraser's Hill, there is no sign that the rivals of race leader and stage 5 winner Joris Delbove (Total Energies) are ready to concede defeat. The gaps are too tight for that.

Delbove may have roared toward the line to take a solo victory, but even though the attacks kept flying on the climb, it was a leading group of around 20 riders that were heading to the line in the final kilometres, with Delbove only getting away within three kilometres of the finish and holding a gap of just two seconds to the sprinting chasers behind.

