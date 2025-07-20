'Ready for the yellow-jersey fight' - Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney not worried about GC rivals in Tour de France defence

By published

'I get asked all the time about the other riders, but I really don’t care about them. I do care about my own performance and that of my teammates' Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto leader aims for second consecutive victory

Kasia Niewiadoma at the Tour de France Femmes
Kasia Niewiadoma at the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney is zeroed in on her attempt to win a second consecutive yellow jersey at the Tour de France Femmes, reiterating that she is unconcerned about how well her rivals have prepared and is solely focused on her performance and that of her Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto teammates ahead of the nine-day race set to begin on July 26 in Vannes.

“I’m coming to this race not focusing on others. I get asked all the time about the other riders, but I really don’t care about them," Niewiadoma said in a recent press release.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.