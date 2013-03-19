Rasmussen back at Garmin Sharp after whereabouts violations

Image 1 of 4 Alex Rasmussen (Garmin-Barracuda) could only mange fourth on the prologue (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 4 Alex Rasmussen (Gamin-Barracuda) shows off the stitches in his chin (Image credit: Alex Rasmussen ) Image 3 of 4 Alex Rasmussen (Garmin - Barracuda) on his way to third (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Defending champions Michael Morkov and Alex Rasmussen finished the first night in fourth overall. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alex Rasmussen will re-join his former Garmin Sharp team in the coming days, according to reports. Rasmussen was fired from the team run by Jonathan Vaughters after being handed an 18-month suspension for violating the whereabouts system. The Dane was yet to sign the contract but announced he would be returning to the squad that signed with for the 2012 season - before receiving his suspension in March of that year.

"It's really great, and what I have always hoped for," he told feltet.dk. "Now I just have to sign, and then we go out and deliver it. Now I'm finally back, which is what I have always believed. I simply cannot wait to get started

Rasmussen is hoping to return to competition as soon as possible, with a desire to race tomorrow's Dwars door Vlaanderen but understood that he may have to wait a little longer before pinning on his first race number of the year.

"I would really like to run already on Wednesday (Dwars door Vlaanderen ed.) but it's probably too close. So Sunday's Gent-Wevelgem is very interesting. I have to start somewhere, so it might as well be there. Physically, the shape is good, now I just have to mentally prepare myself for it, so it's probably good just to wait until Sunday," he added.

Rasmussen had his contract terminated by HTC-Highroad prior to joining Garmin in 2012 however, the Danish Cycling Federation had cleared him to race. He signed for Vaughters' squad before the Court of Arbitration for Sport overruled the Danish Federation's decision and handed him an 18-month suspension.

"Right now I am just happy that I even have a team to run on, and then I through my results prove that I am still a very good rider," said Rasmussen.