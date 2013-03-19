Rasmussen back at Garmin Sharp after whereabouts violations
Dane to sign one-year deal with former squad
Alex Rasmussen will re-join his former Garmin Sharp team in the coming days, according to reports. Rasmussen was fired from the team run by Jonathan Vaughters after being handed an 18-month suspension for violating the whereabouts system. The Dane was yet to sign the contract but announced he would be returning to the squad that signed with for the 2012 season - before receiving his suspension in March of that year.
Related Articles
Report: Alex Rasmussen given 18-month ban for whereabouts violations
Alex Rasmussen accepts team firing, sorry to miss Olympics
Alex Rasmussen will not appeal CAS decision suspending him
Alex Rasmussen able to return to racing on March 1
Alex Rasmussen angry at UCI over suspension end date confusion
"It's really great, and what I have always hoped for," he told feltet.dk. "Now I just have to sign, and then we go out and deliver it. Now I'm finally back, which is what I have always believed. I simply cannot wait to get started
Rasmussen is hoping to return to competition as soon as possible, with a desire to race tomorrow's Dwars door Vlaanderen but understood that he may have to wait a little longer before pinning on his first race number of the year.
"I would really like to run already on Wednesday (Dwars door Vlaanderen ed.) but it's probably too close. So Sunday's Gent-Wevelgem is very interesting. I have to start somewhere, so it might as well be there. Physically, the shape is good, now I just have to mentally prepare myself for it, so it's probably good just to wait until Sunday," he added.
Rasmussen had his contract terminated by HTC-Highroad prior to joining Garmin in 2012 however, the Danish Cycling Federation had cleared him to race. He signed for Vaughters' squad before the Court of Arbitration for Sport overruled the Danish Federation's decision and handed him an 18-month suspension.
"Right now I am just happy that I even have a team to run on, and then I through my results prove that I am still a very good rider," said Rasmussen.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy