Alex Rasmussen to return with either Garmin or Movistar

Image 1 of 3 Alex Rasmussen (Garmin-Barracuda) took second in the sprint in the GP de Denain (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 2 of 3 Alex Rasmussen (Denmark) approaches the line (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 3 Alex Rasmussen (Garmin-Barracuda) could only mange fourth on the prologue (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Alex Rasmussen is preparing to return to racing when his suspension expires on March 15. His management is in negotiations with two teams, Garmin-Sharp and Movistar.

"I am definitely ready to get started again, now all I need is to find a team to ride for,” he told feltet.dk. “I assume that is Garmin, but I have not signed anything yet. I hope it is something that falls into place within a week's time, so I can once again focus on cycling.”

"I have also talked with Movistar, but where it's going end up, I don't know as it's my manager that controls it. The most important thing for me right now is just to find a team, so I can get a number on the back. So I'm ready to jump at the first and best deal.”

Rasmussen was given an 18-month ban for violations of the whereabouts requirements. He was riding for Garmin at the time the ban was given.

The Dane has been training the entire time, “but there is no doubt that I am obviously missing some racing form. So of course, it will be hard at first, but I'm prepared for that since I have not raced for so long. "

Rasmussen still hopes to be able tor ride Paris-Roubaix, which he said was still his major goal. “I love that race, and it is the race that I would most like to ride of all the spring classics. (...) Of course, it would be easiest to get to ride it if I end up at the Movistar team, but I felt really good on Garmin, and they do have a strong classic squad and they ride hard at the races, so it's fun to be on such a team.”