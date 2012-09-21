Rasch joins Boasson Hagen at Sky for 2013

Image 1 of 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen and Gabriel Rasch in Norwegian colors (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Gabriel Rasch during the 2011 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Gabriel Rasch (FDJ-BigMat) at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After having announced his transfer from FDJ-BigMat to the IAM Cycling Team just a month ago, Gabriel Rasch has reportedly broken his contract with the new Swiss project and signed with Sky Procycling for 2013. Rasch was not included in the 23-man IAM Cycling roster announced just recently.

"I know pretty much all the support from my time in the Crédit Agricole and Cervélo. I think the role I want to get in there is something I can grow. I also see a future role in the team," Rasch had told Procycling.no a little over a month ago.

Rasch has reportedly now signed a one-year deal with the British Sky team however, the intention is to remain with the squad for two seasons. It’s a promising sign for the former Garmin-Cervélo rider who found himself without a team at the end of last season until FDJ-BigMat came along.

The 36-year-old domestique has endured a long season in which he completed both the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España despite knee troubles earlier in the year. After being left off the national team for the Olympic Games he now finds himself lining up for Norway at the World Championships in Valkenburg for the men’s road race. Rasch is currently training with his Norwegian teammates Lars Petter Nordhaug and Edvald Boasson Hagen.

Having come out of the Vuelta in good shape, "Gabriel shows good and stable form. It is important for our two strongest cards to be able to rely on Gabriel," Norwegian Cycling Federation sports director, Steffen Kjærgaard told Procycling.no.

"We are a small but exciting team. All results in recent weeks show that despite being small, we are dangerous in the championship. I guess that our competitors will monitor Nordhaug and Boasson Hagen. The race is open to both our strong points, but it will depend on the situation there and then if it holds, and who may run for the last few kilometers. It is also important to be aware that other nations are strong and more powerful than our trio," said Kjærgaard.