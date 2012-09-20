IAM Cycling announces 2013 roster
Haussler, Tschopp, Löfkvist confirmed
UCI Professional Continental hopefuls IAM Cycling has announced its roster for its debut season in 2013.
The Swiss-based team will be headlined by grand tour stage winner and classics specialist Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Sharp), while Johann Tschopp (BMC) and Thomas Löfkvist (Sky) are at the heart of the team’s general classification ambitions. Gustav Larsson (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Martin Elmiger (Ag2r-La Mondiale) are the other marquee signings.
Tschopp and a host of other riders were confirmed a month ago.
Former French national road race champion and four-time Tour de France rider Serge Beucherie will manage the team which made a beeline for a number of young Swiss riders - a large portion coming from the Atlas Personal-Jakroo squad. Marcel Aregger, Jonathan Fumeaux and Patrick Schelling will join for 2013 while former Atlas rider Sebastien Reichenbach is also on board.
Reto Hollenstein (Team NetApp), Marcel Wyss (Team NetApp), Rémi Cusin (Team Type 1) and Sébastien Hinault (AG2R) are the other riders who have inked deals with the team.
The team will look to receive wildcard invitations to Tour de Suisse and Tour de Romandie.
The full IAM Cycling squad is:
Marcel Aregger
Marco Bandiera
Matthias Brandle
Rémi Cusin
Stefan Denifl
Martin Elmiger
Jonathan Fumeaux
Kristoff Goddaert
Heinrich Haussler
Sébastien Hinault
Reto Hollenstein
Kevyn Ista
Dominic Klemme
Permin Lang
Gustav Larsson
Thomas Löfkvist
Matteo Pelucchi
Alexandr Pliuschin
Sébastien Reichenbach
Aleksejs Saramotins
Patrick Schelling
Johann Tschopp
Marcel Wyss
