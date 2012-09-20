IAM Cycling announces 2013 roster

Image 1 of 6 Johann Tschopp (BMC) makes his way through the crowds on the last climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 6 Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda ) all smiles before the start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 6 Martin Elmiger (AG2R - La Mondiale) leads a late break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 6 Gustav Larsson (Vacansoleil-DCM) en route to his fifth national time trial championship. (Image credit: Dennis Nystrand/Cyclesport.se) Image 5 of 6 Thomas Lofkvist (Team Sky) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 6 Marcel Wyss (Team NetApp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

UCI Professional Continental hopefuls IAM Cycling has announced its roster for its debut season in 2013.

Related Articles Swiss IAM Project takes shape with Tour of Utah winner Tschopp

The Swiss-based team will be headlined by grand tour stage winner and classics specialist Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Sharp), while Johann Tschopp (BMC) and Thomas Löfkvist (Sky) are at the heart of the team’s general classification ambitions. Gustav Larsson (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Martin Elmiger (Ag2r-La Mondiale) are the other marquee signings.

Tschopp and a host of other riders were confirmed a month ago.

Former French national road race champion and four-time Tour de France rider Serge Beucherie will manage the team which made a beeline for a number of young Swiss riders - a large portion coming from the Atlas Personal-Jakroo squad. Marcel Aregger, Jonathan Fumeaux and Patrick Schelling will join for 2013 while former Atlas rider Sebastien Reichenbach is also on board.

Reto Hollenstein (Team NetApp), Marcel Wyss (Team NetApp), Rémi Cusin (Team Type 1) and Sébastien Hinault (AG2R) are the other riders who have inked deals with the team.

The team will look to receive wildcard invitations to Tour de Suisse and Tour de Romandie.

The full IAM Cycling squad is:

Marcel Aregger

Marco Bandiera

Matthias Brandle

Rémi Cusin

Stefan Denifl

Martin Elmiger

Jonathan Fumeaux

Kristoff Goddaert

Heinrich Haussler

Sébastien Hinault

Reto Hollenstein

Kevyn Ista

Dominic Klemme

Permin Lang

Gustav Larsson

Thomas Löfkvist

Matteo Pelucchi

Alexandr Pliuschin

Sébastien Reichenbach

Aleksejs Saramotins

Patrick Schelling

Johann Tschopp

Marcel Wyss

