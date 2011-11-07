Rasch's future in limbo

Image 1 of 3 - Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team (Image credit: Russell Standring) Image 2 of 3 Cervelo rider Gabriel Rasch leads the break as the race develops. (Image credit: Jaroslav Kalous) Image 3 of 3 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam (Image credit: Sirotti)

Gabriel Rasch believes he can race at WorldTour level for another four years. The 35-year-old Norwegian is currently without a team for 2012 but told Cyclingnews that he is in negotiations with a number of teams to extend his time in the pro ranks.

Rasch turned professional in 2008 with Credit Agricole and rode as a domestique for Thor Hushovd. He followed his compatriot to Cervelo TestTeam and then to Garmin-Cervelo but with Hushovd signing for BMC for 2012, there wasn’t a space for Rasch in the American team.

“The spring was good but the rest of the year wasn’t great. I had some crashes at the Tour of Denmark and then at the Eneco Tour and I never really recovered.” Rasch told Cyclingnews.

“I’m still waiting for some answers from some teams. I hope it will be okay and that I’ll ride WorldTour next year but at the moment I don’t know. I think I can another 3 or 4 years at this level. I turned professional really late and I still feel fresh and I’m really motivated. I like this life.

“I tried with BMC but they didn’t want to sign me so that’s not a possibility. I also thought about Garmin but they thought I was going with Thor and when I asked about staying it was already too late.”