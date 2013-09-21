Rapha Condor on the attack in Tour of Britain

Image 1 of 2 Kristian House (Rapha Condor) (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 2 Kristian House climbs in the bunch (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Kristian House (Rapha Condor) went on the attack on stage 6 of the Tour of Britain, infiltrating the day’s main break on the stage to Haytor. House joined up with Angel Madrazo (Movistar), Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Liam Holohan (Madison Genesis), and Ian Wilkinson (UK Youth).

The group established a lead of over three minutes but with the Team Sky controlling the race, and with only one stage left to the non-sprinters in the race, the break were never afforded too much room.

House, who had been in a break on stage 2 of the race, was dropped from the lead group on the penultimate climb.

“The race has been pretty controlled, and no breaks have made it yet. But you’ve got to keep trying, and at the end of the day if I’m in the front it is taking the pressure off Rich and the boys in the bunch. Besides, you never know when it will stick, and we need to be there for that when and if it does, he said.

Rapha’s GC hopes rested with Richard Handley. The British rider was well placed in the main field as they tackled the final ascent, a 6km climb to Haytor. Handley was dropped however as the likes of Daniel Martin and Nairo Quintana launched attacks off the front.

The stage was eventually won by Simon Yates, while Handley sits in 16th place overall, 3:09 down on race leader Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky).

The race continues tomorrow with a stage around Surrey before heading to London on Sunday for the final stage.