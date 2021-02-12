Rally Cycling's Felt AR and FR 2021 bikes: Gallery

For 2021, Rally Cycling might be using the same Felt bikes they used in 2020, but the team's new bikes have been brought into the new season with a fresh coat of paint.

To show off their new bikes, the folks at Rally have kindly shared a close-up gallery of both models that their men's and women's teams will be racing this season, including the AR aero road bike, and FR lightweight bike. The bikes' first outing will be this weekend at la Clásica de Almería , where new signing Joey Rosskopf - formerly of CCC Team - will make his team debut.

Previously, the team's signature orange colour was found only in a circa-10cm wide strip that extended diagonally through the frame, separating a predominantly white frame from a contrasting black. This year, the white has all-but gone, the orange leads the way before fading quickly to black through the white Felt logo on the down tube.

In the pro ranks, it's common to find top-tier groupsets at almost every turn, so it's perhaps surprising - if a little refreshing - to see Rally's bikes are fitted with SRAM's tier-two Force eTap AXS groupset and brakes, proving the lower-priced option is still more than capable of performing at such a high level in the most testing environments.

Image 1 of 27 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 2 of 27 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 3 of 27 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 4 of 27 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 5 of 27 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 6 of 27 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 7 of 27 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 8 of 27 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 9 of 27 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 10 of 27 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 11 of 27 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 12 of 27 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 13 of 27 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 14 of 27 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 15 of 27 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 16 of 27 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 17 of 27 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 18 of 27 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 19 of 27 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 20 of 27 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 21 of 27 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 22 of 27 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 23 of 27 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 24 of 27 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 25 of 27 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 26 of 27 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 27 of 27 (Image credit: Rally Cycling)

For flatter days, the Felt AR will provide aerodynamic efficiency and maximum power transfer for outright speed and sprints. In our recent Felt AR Advanced review, we concluded that if flat land speed is the goal, then anyone buying the AR would be very happy with their purchase. The bike's split seatpost is a focal point, and it helps to offer a secure hold, retain aerodynamic efficiency and increase compliance.

The AR uses a fully-integrated aero cockpit to hide cables from the wind, utilising Felt's bulky Sprint stem and integrated handlebars from Vision. Maximising aerodynamics, deep-section Metron 55 Tubular wheels also come from Vision.

The team's Wahoo Elemnt Roam computer is positioned on a centrally-positioned BarFly front mount which is fitted to the faceplate of the stem.

Frameset : 2021 Felt AR

: 2021 Felt AR Front brake : Sram Force AXS Hydraulic Disc

: Sram Force AXS Hydraulic Disc Rear brake : Sram Force AXS Hydraulic Disc

: Sram Force AXS Hydraulic Disc Brake/shift levers : Sram Force AXS

: Sram Force AXS Front derailleur : Sram Force AXS

: Sram Force AXS Rear derailleur : Sram Force AXS

: Sram Force AXS Cassette : 10-33t Sram Force AXS

: 10-33t Sram Force AXS Chain : Sram Force AXS

: Sram Force AXS Crankset : 48/35 Sram Force AXS Power Meter

: 48/35 Sram Force AXS Power Meter Bottom bracket : Sram DUB

: Sram DUB Wheelset : Vision Metron 55 Tubular

: Vision Metron 55 Tubular Tyres : Kenda SC Tubular

: Kenda SC Tubular Handlebars : Vision Metron Aero

: Vision Metron Aero Handlebar tape : FSA Cork

: FSA Cork Computer mount : Bar Fly

: Bar Fly Computer : Wahoo Element Roam GPS

: Wahoo Element Roam GPS Stem : Felt AR

: Felt AR Pedals : Time X-Pro 10

: Time X-Pro 10 Saddle : Prologo

: Prologo Seatpost : Felt AR

: Felt AR Bottle cages: Arundel Mandible

Image 1 of 26 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 2 of 26 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 3 of 26 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 4 of 26 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 5 of 26 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 6 of 26 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 7 of 26 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 8 of 26 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 9 of 26 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 10 of 26 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 11 of 26 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 12 of 26 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 13 of 26 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 14 of 26 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 15 of 26 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 16 of 26 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 17 of 26 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 18 of 26 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 19 of 26 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 20 of 26 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 21 of 26 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 22 of 26 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 23 of 26 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 24 of 26 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 25 of 26 (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 26 of 26 (Image credit: Rally Cycling)

For the more mountainous days, the lighter-weight Felt FR will be the bike of choice. Prioritising weight savings, the FR is fitted with an FSA K-Force bar and stem with a Vision Metron seatpost, as well as Vision's shallower Metron 30 tubular wheels.

Both bikes are shod with Kenda SC tubular tyres, as well as the highly-renowned Arundel Mandible carbon bottle cages. Time provides one of the touchpoints with its X-Pro 10 pedals. FSA Cork bar tape provides the second, and Prologo's range of saddles supplies the third.

Power data comes via the Quarq power meter built into the SRAM Force carbon crankset, and the data is sent to a Wahoo Elemnt Roam computer which will be held in place using mounts from BarFly.