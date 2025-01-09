Raleigh Director claims iconic manufacturer is in 'strong position' despite suffering £30 million loss

British brand and parent company Accell Group suffer big losses as industry downturn continues post-COVID-19

Raleigh Chopper logo
Raleigh's iconic Chopper bike was relaunched in 2023 to much acclaim (Image credit: Raleigh)

The Director of iconic British bicycle manufacturer Raleigh believes the company is still in a "strong position" despite a loss of £30 million in 2023 being revealed in its up-to-date accounts.

Raleigh last reported a pre-tax profit in 2021 of £127,000, with 2022 taking in a loss of £6,826,000 and 2023 seeing that figure more than quadruple to a loss of £30,146,000.

