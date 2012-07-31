RadioShack-Nissan lose partnership with Enovos

Image 1 of 3 The RadioShack-Nissan team (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 3 RadioShack-Nissan's Frank Schleck (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Johan Bruyneel faces the media (Image credit: Steve Medcroft)

2012 keeps getting worse for RadioShack-Nissan, after energy company Enovos announced on Tuesday that it has decided to terminate its sponsorship deal with the Luxembourg outfit. In a statement released on the company website, Enovos said that the poor image projected by the team over the course of the season, culminating with Frank Schleck's positive test at the Tour de France earlier this month had forced it to reconsider its position as a sponsor of the team.

"Unfortunately, the 2012 season did not bring the desired results," the statement reads. "Considering only the sports section, this is part of the risk of sponsoring.

"Too many negatives have occured since the beginning of the year. Finally, the withdrawal of Fränk Schleck from the 2012 Tour de France, following an abnormal result from doping control, led Enovos to reconsider its partnership with RadioShack-Nissan Trek. Therefore, the sponsorship agreement is terminated by Enovos with effect from 1 August 2012.

"Enovos strongly regrets the trend of recent months. However, being socially responsible, Enovos does not wish to continue this partnership, as the values ​​representing the image of Enovos are not compatible with the developments around RadioShack-Nissan Trek."

As well as poor performances on the road this season and injury to team leader Andy Schleck, RadioShack have been investigated by the UCI for financial irregularities, team manager Johan Bruyneel has been charged in the USADA/Lance Armstrong doping investigation and have been forced to send Frank Schleck home from the Tour de France after he returned an adverse analytical finding for the diurectic xipamide.