Racism flares up at Romandie, Froome's form, and Giro picks - podcast

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In the latest edition of the Cyclingnews podcast, it's a full house as Daniel Benson, Patrick Fletcher, Sadhbh O'Shea and Ed Pickering sit down to take a look back at the Tour de Romandie and make their picks for the forthcoming Giro d'Italia.

We also hear from Chris Froome on his performance at the Tour de Romandie, Tejay van Garderen on his first Giro d'Italia and Charly Wegelius on Cannondale-Drapac's WorldTour win drought and building for the future.

The biggest news at the Tour de Romandie was Gianni Moscon's racial abuse of FDJ's Kevin Reza. Moscon has since been suspended by his team but he was allowed to remain in the race until its conclusion on Sunday. The Cyclingnews team asks if Team Sky should have taken him out immediately and discuss whether or not the UCI's reaction to the event has been sufficient.

Moscon's teammate Chris Froome had a challenging week on the bike rather than off it, after he lost time on the key mountain stage and finished almost two minutes down on his former teammate and Tour de France rival Richie Porte. Is it time to panic for Froome or will it come together for the three-time Tour de France champion?

Dane Cash and Cosmo Catalano have already previewed the Giro d'Italia in the Recon Ride podcast, but Daniel, Patrick, Sadhbh and Ed all have a punt at picking their top three and wildcard for the first Grand Tour of the season.

