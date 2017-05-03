Sardinia prepares for Giro d'Italia Grande Partenza - Gallery
Alghero pretty in pink ahead of race start
The start of the Giro d'Italia 2017 is just two days away, with riders set to roll out of Alghero on Friday, May 5. You'd be hard-pressed not to notice the arrival of Italy's biggest race as the streets of Alghero have been turned pink with locals and shops all getting in on the act.
Riders and teams have already descended on Sardinia and are making their final preparations ahead of the race. Press conferences are also under way with Vincenzo Nibali the first to face the press on Wednesday afternoon. The defending champion unveiled his new-look bike for the Giro d'Italia and a jersey to go with it.
Fabio Aru, who is from Sardinia, was meant to be riding the Giro d'Italia as the leader of the Astana team but a knee injury prevented him from riding. With the race also set to honour his late teammate Michele Scarponi, the Italian will be making an appearance at the team presentation on Thursday evening. Aru will also be there on Friday to drop the flag and start the 100th edition of the Giro d'Italia.
