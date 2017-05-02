Trending

Recon Ride: Giro d'Italia - Podcast

A closer look at the route and the favourites, with insight from Chris Froome, Bauke Mollema and Jim Ochowicz

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) leads the maglia rosa Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Grand Tour season is officially here as the pro peloton prepares to start the 100th Giro d'Italia this Friday in Sardinia.

With one of the most impressive start lists in recent memory, this year's race promises to be a worthy celebration of the three-week staple of cycling history. The Recon Ride took a closer look at the parcours – which has a little something for everyone – and the quality collection of riders set to attend, with Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) among the big names hunting the pink jersey. And of course, a few predictions are made during the preview as well.

Providing pro-level insight are Bauke Mollema, who will head up Trek's GC campaign; Chris Froome, who offers some thoughts on Team Sky's Giro leaders Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa; and Jim Ochowicz, president of BMC Racing, talking Tejay van Garderen ahead of his big season target.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews Podcast, click here.