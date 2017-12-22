Quiz: Name the stage race winners of 2017

Simon Spilak wins stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

This end-of-season quiz will test your knowledge of 2017's stage race winners. From the Tour Down Under in January to the Tour of Rwanda in November, multi-day races filled the calendar for nearly an entire year. How well have you been paying attention? Take the quiz below to find out.

Quiz embedded below.