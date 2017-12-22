Trending

Quiz: Name the stage race winners of 2017

How well do you remember the multi-day races of the past season

Simon Spilak wins stage 7 at Tour de Suisse

Simon Spilak wins stage 7 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

This end-of-season quiz will test your knowledge of 2017's stage race winners. From the Tour Down Under in January to the Tour of Rwanda in November, multi-day races filled the calendar for nearly an entire year. How well have you been paying attention? Take the quiz below to find out.

Related Articles

How well do you know the Vuelta a Espana? - Quiz

Can you complete the 2017 podiums? – Quiz

Can you match the bike to the rider? – Quiz

Quiz: Tom Boonen vs. Alberto Contador - Who won more?

Quiz embedded below.