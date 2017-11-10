Can you match the bike to the rider? – Quiz
Identify who this season’s custom designs belong to
Every year, custom designed and one-off frames are given for the top names in the sport. The trend has become more popular in recent times, with some riders receiving specific designs for specific races.
In our latest quiz we take a look at some of the best designs from the 2017 campaign. Simply select the rider that the frame belongs to.
Let us know how you get on in the comments below and good luck!
