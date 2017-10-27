Can you complete the 2017 podiums? – Quiz
Put your 2017 race knowledge to the test
The winners of the biggest races of the year such as the Tour de France and Il Lombardia tend to stick in the memory for a while, if not a lifetime. However, the names of those who finish in second and third place are a more difficult proposition to remember.
Related Articles
In this latest Cyclingnews quiz take a look back at some of the biggest races of the 2017 racing season, and ask you to match the race with the riders who were on the bottom steps of the podium.
As always, good luck and let us know how you get on the comments below.
Note that the rider names are not necessarily in order, nor are all the images from the said race.
