Can you complete the 2017 podiums? – Quiz

Image 1 of 5 Vincenzo Nibali and Alex Geniez enjoying the podium at Tre Valli Varesene (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Tom Boonen celebrates at Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Peter Sagan helps Caleb Ewan with the champagne at Tour of Poland (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 The World Championships top step in Bergen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Silvan Dillier takes a tumble at the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The winners of the biggest races of the year such as the Tour de France and Il Lombardia tend to stick in the memory for a while, if not a lifetime. However, the names of those who finish in second and third place are a more difficult proposition to remember.

In this latest Cyclingnews quiz take a look back at some of the biggest races of the 2017 racing season, and ask you to match the race with the riders who were on the bottom steps of the podium.

As always, good luck and let us know how you get on the comments below.

Note that the rider names are not necessarily in order, nor are all the images from the said race.