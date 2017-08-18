How well do you know the Vuelta a Espana? - Quiz
Test your knowledge of the Spanish Grand Tour
The Vuelta a Espana, the third and final Grand Tour of the season, kicks off in Nîmes this Saturday with Chris Froome the favourite for the overall victory. The three-week race arguably features its deepest GC field in years with former winners Alberto Contador, Vincenzo Nibali and Fabio Aru among Froome's fiercest rivals.
Related Articles
Ahead of the Vuelta a Espana, Cyclingnews has hit the history books to compile a quiz to test your knowledge of the race.
The race starts with a team time trial August 19 in Nîmes and concludes in Madrid on September 10.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy