How well do you know the Vuelta a Espana? - Quiz

Test your knowledge of the Spanish Grand Tour

The Vuelta a Espana, the third and final Grand Tour of the season, kicks off in Nîmes this Saturday with Chris Froome the favourite for the overall victory. The three-week race arguably features its deepest GC field in years with former winners Alberto Contador, Vincenzo Nibali and Fabio Aru among Froome's fiercest rivals.

Ahead of the Vuelta a Espana, Cyclingnews has hit the history books to compile a quiz to test your knowledge of the race.

The race starts with a team time trial August 19 in Nîmes and concludes in Madrid on September 10.

 