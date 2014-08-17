Quintana crowned king of Burgos again

Image 1 of 4 Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team), winner of the Mountains Classification (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com) Image 2 of 4 Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 3 of 4 Cheerful Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 4 of 4 Family photo with Lluís Mas (Caja Rural, Intermediate Sprints winner – left), Dani Moreno (Katusha, Points Classification winner – center) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team, Overall winner – right) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) completed an ideal return into competition after winning the Giro d'Italia with another overall success at the Vuelta a Burgos on Sunday. The Colombian rider won the general classification after a second place finish in the final, 12.4km time trial with its short climbs and long straights.

It's Quintana's seventh victory of the 2014 season and his 22nd since becoming a pro. It was also the second time he won the Vuelta a Burgos, with his victory coming just days before the team starts racing the Vuelta a España in Jerez.

"It's a really important win for me, not just for the sake of victory, but also because it gives me massive confidence before the Vuelta a España," said Quintana.

"I'm sure there are rivals quite stronger than me at the moment, but this shows I'll be getting to the race in good condition, and provided that Alejandro [Valverde] and the rest will be strong again, this can only be good. I was really close to winning the stage, but my goal today was the overall, and we got it."

Movistar's win tally is up to 30 for the season thus far.

"I knew Dani Moreno was going to be hard to beat - he might as well be a rival in the Vuelta. I wasn't expecting to do such a good time, either. I started off calm, confident, and I took this TT also as a test for the Vuelta," said Quintana.

"I'm leaving this region happy with how I did - good form building up before the upcoming three weeks. I really like the race: well organized, really beautiful - it's a pleasure to win here again. I thank my wife for everything she did for me while I was getting ready for the race; this is for my daughter, Mariana, as well as my family and all Colombians, since I know they were paying attention on the TV. And of course, to my teammates, who were just sensational as usual."