Trending

Pros flock to Whiskey Off-Road

Updated with video: A roster of gunslingers and gamblers announced

Image 1 of 5

Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Roxracing)

Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Roxracing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 5

Alex Grant (Cannondale) races in the Whiskey Fat Tire Crit.

Alex Grant (Cannondale) races in the Whiskey Fat Tire Crit.
(Image credit: Mike Stoll)
Image 3 of 5

Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mountain Bicycles) wins the Whiskey 50

Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mountain Bicycles) wins the Whiskey 50
(Image credit: Keli Medcroft / www.keliskolor.com)
Image 4 of 5

Racers at the Whiskey Off Road Race in Arizona

Racers at the Whiskey Off Road Race in Arizona
(Image credit: Karoliina Urso)
Image 5 of 5

Heather Irmiger (Subaru - Trek) finished 15th

Heather Irmiger (Subaru - Trek) finished 15th
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The 2012 Whiskey Off-Road, scheduled for April 27 - 29, is shaping up to be an old west kind of showdown. With Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek), Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) and Conrad Stoltz (Specialized) in the men's category, and Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek), Georgia Gould (Luna Chix) and Shonny Vanlandingham (Luna Chix) in the women's category, both fields will be packing serious heat.

Related Articles

Pendrel wins Whiskey Fat Tire Crit

Sheppard takes second Whiskey win of the weekend

Mata back on top after Whiskey 50 victory

2012 Whiskey Off-Road Race offers $30,000 cash purse

Lucky Whiskey 50 singlespeeders could win Worlds trip

Total registration is near its capacity of 1750, with 110 of those being pros, thus setting the weekend up for a showdown kin to that of Whiskey Row's heyday as the quintessential old west town inhabited by unruly gunslingers rivaled only by more unruly gamblers, and the law. $30,000 in cash is up for grabs.

The women's field will nearly double year-on-year with 32 registered riders. In addition to those already mentioned, returning champions Gretchen Reeves (Tokyo Joes) and Monique "Pua" Mata (Sho-Air) are confirmed to toe the line, plus Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna Chix), Kelli Emmett (Giant Bicycles) and Kelly Boniface (Moots Cycles, Honey Stinger) will also be in attendance and gunning for the top rung of the podium.

Of the 78 men registered to race, more key talent includes returning champions Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mountain Bicycles) and Andy Schultz (Kenda-Felt-Hayes), plus former top finishers Carl Decker (Giant Bicycles), Colin Cares (Kenda-Felt-Hammer Nutrition) and Jay Henry (Tokyo Joes).

"After last year's female pro race played out in the final two miles of the course between a World Cup and an endurance specialist, the nail biter between Catharine Pendrel and Pua Mata proved that at 50 miles of racing, the marathon format can be anyone's game. Plus, with a variety of multi-disciplinary specialists entering the fold, including Shonny, Conrad and others, there is significant potential for a battle royale," said Todd Sadow, President of Epic Rides.

Pro racing will begin Friday evening, April 27 with a downtown fat tire Criterium. The 5:15 pm start time allows for an instant crowd as Prescott's workforce departs its places of employment and arrives at the other end of the sidewalk.

Starting on Whiskey Row at 8:30 am Sunday morning April 29, stage 2 of the pro category is the exclamation point on event weekend. The pro start will be the center of attention to the amateur racing audience as it seeks nourishment after a potentially raucous Saturday evening of libations and celebration in downtown Prescott.

Beer gardens located on the crit course and in the final/first turn of the cross country course should provide the perfect vantage point for fans to line the course and cheer.

Start lists as of April 17, 2012

Elite men's start list
#Rider Name (Team)
1Alex Grant (Cannondale)
2David Graf (Don's Bikes of Rialto)
3Frank Webber (Orbea USA - Tuff Shed)
4Aaron Elwell (Cannondale)
5Chris Branson (Don’s Bike Shop)
7Doug Johnson (Bandwagon Racing)
8Nathan Brown (Superfly Cycles)
9Zeke Hersh (Honey Stinger)
10Jason Hilimire (Epic Pro Cycling Team)
11Ryan Geiger (AZ Devo Junior/U23 Mountain Bike Team)
12Tad Elliot (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory)
13Colton Anderson (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory)
14Kurt Refsnider (Salsa Cycles)
15Ryan Dorsey (Honey Stinger)
16Austin King
17Travis Wilkerson (Surf City Cyclery)
18Josh Whitney (RockyMounts)
19Nate Bird (Honey Stinger)
20Jeffery Frost (Primal Wear)
21Bryson Perry (Life Time Fitness)
23Brad Johnson (Bicycle Ranch)
24Stevie Cullinan (Bicycle Haus)
25Payson McElveen (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory)
26Spencer Paxson (Kona Bikes)
27Santiago Chavez (The Bicycle Company)
28Sloane Anderson (Pro Air)
29Domenico (Mimmo) Futia (Swiss American Bikes)
30Miquel Ramos (Project 321)
31Carl Decker (Giant Bicycles)
32Matt Connors (Yeti)
33Nick Gould
34Jay Henry (Tokyo Joe’s)
35Mike Pimm
36Phil Grove
37Macky Franklin (Orbea USA-Tuff Shed)
38Drew Edsall (Kenda-Felt)
39Colin Cares (Kenda-Felt)
40Stew Gross (Alpine Orthopedics)
41Andy Schultz (Kenda)
42Matt Butterfield (Hammer Nutrition)
43Dana Weber (Pro Bike Supply)
44Dax Kastrin (The Bicycle Company)
45John Nobil (Bear Valley Bikes)
46Mitch Hoke (Clif Bar)
47Brady Kappius (Clif Bar)
48Ben Welnak (Twenty Two Cycles)
49Kip Biese (KJBikeCoashing)
50Kalan Beisel (Orbea - Tough Shed)
51Trapper Steinle
52Peter Glassford (Trek Canada)
53Troy Wells (Team Clif Bar)
54Markus Bauer (Shimano)
55Travis Scheefer (Alpine Orthopaedics)
56John Sawasky (Flagstaff Bike Revolution)
57Christopher Hull (Flagstaff Bike Revolution)
58Ernie Watenpaugh (Tokyo Joe’s)
59Ryan Clark (Surf City Cyclery)
60Chad Davis (SRAM)
61Jeff Kerkove (Ergon-Topeak)
62Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox)
63Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek)
64TJ Woodruff (Momentum Endurance)
65Will White (Bicycle Ranch)
66Eric Salstrand (Bicycle Haus)
67Kris Sneddon (Kona Bikes)
68Barry Wicks (Kona Bikes)
69Cory Wallace (Kona Bikes)
70Blake Harlan (Team Jamis)
71Micheal Hosey
72Bryan Dillon (Alpine Orthopedics)
73Yuki Ikeda (Topeak-Ergon)
74Rotem Ishay (Team Jamis Bicycles)
75Skyler Trujillo (Niner)
76Zachary Valdez (Whole Athlete-Specialized)
77Jason Sager (Jamis)
78Conrad Stoltz (Specialized)
79Thomas Turner

Elite women's start list
#Rider Name (Team)
1Anna Fortner (SoCal Cross)
2Gretchen Reeves (Tokyo Joe's)
3Sarah Jansen
4Kelli Emmett (Giant Bicycles)
5Suzanne Snyder (Luna Pro Team)
6Rose Grant (Sportsman & Ski House)
7Heidi Rentz (ACME Shuttle)
8Monique Pua Mata (Sho-Air-Specialized)
9Sarah Gibeau (KJBikeCoaching)
10Kelly Boniface (Moots Cycles)
11Shannon Gibson (Stan's Notubes Womens Elite)
12Sonya Looney (Topeak-Ergon)
13Georgia Gould (Team Luna Chix)
14Teal Stetson-Lee (Team Luna Chix)
15Shonny Vanlandingham (Team Luna Chix)
16Wendy Simms (Kona Bikes)
17Alice Pennington (Kona Bikes)
18Jennifer Smith (Stan's Notubes Elite Women)
19Rebecca Gross (Tough girl-Scott)
20Nina Baum (Stan's Notubes Elite Women)
21Allison Mann (Rock'n Road Bikes for Boobs)
22Tammy Sadle (Honey Stinger)
23Sue Butler (River City Bicycles)
24Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's Notubes Elite Women)
25Meghan Korol (Pepper Palace)
26Rachel Cieslewicz (First Endurance)
27Judy Freeman (Crank Brothers)
28Chloe Woodruff (Crank Brothers)
29Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek)
30Melissa Liebling (NiteRider)
31Sage Wilderman (Kenda-Felt)
32Kelsy Bingham (Jamis Bikes)
33Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant)